Clinique Double the Delicious: Makeup Set

Double the Delicious: Makeup Set has two 7-piece looks in one luxe set. Sweeten it up for day, spice it up for night. Benefits Two decadent makeup looks packed with rich color, including a limited-edition palette for on-the-go touch-ups Each 7-piece look includes a limited-edition eye shadow palette, eyeliner, mascara, lip liner, lipstick, lip gloss, and a candy-swirl print makeup bag Ready-to-gift, a great value No parabens, no phthalates, allergy tested, 100% fragrance free Includes Sweet Look: Limited Edition Sweet Look Eye + Cheek Palette High Impact Mascara in Black (0.14 oz) Pretty Easy Liquid Eyelining Pen in Black (0.01 oz) Clinique Pop Lip Colour + Primer in Love Pop (0.08 oz) Clinique Pop Splash Lip Gloss + Hydration in Spritz Pop (0.06 oz) Quickliner For Eyes Intense in Intense Cosmo (0.01 oz) Sweet Look Exclusive Makeup Bag Spice It Up Look: Limited Edition Spice It Up Look Eye + Cheek Palette Lash Power Mascara Long-Wearing Formula in Black Onyx (0.09 oz) Quickliner For Eyes Intense in Intense Chocolate (0.01 oz) Clinique Pop Lip Colour + Primer in Beige Pop (0.08 oz) Clinique Pop Splash Lip Gloss + Hydration in Caramel Pop (0.06 oz) Quickliner For Lips Intense in Intense Blush (0.005 oz) Spice It Up Exclusive Makeup Bag