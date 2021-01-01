Vince Double V-Neck Satin Dress in Yellow. - size L (also in M, S, XS) Vince Double V-Neck Satin Dress in Yellow. - size L (also in M, S, XS) 100% acetate. Made in China. Hand wash. Unlined. Pull-on styling with waist tie fastening. Lightweight crinkle satin fabric. VINCE-WD120. V739251346. Based in Los Angeles, Vince creates elevated yet understated pieces for every day. The collections are inspired by the brand's California origins and embody a feeling of warmth and effortless style. Vince designs uncomplicated yet refined pieces that approach dressing with a sense of ease.