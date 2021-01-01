Estée Lauder Double Wear Nude Water Fresh Make Up SPF 30 - 1N2 Ecru

With a lightweight formula, Double Wear Nude Water Fresh Makeup Broad Spectrum SPF 30 is a long-wear makeup that feels like you have nothing on. This Estée Lauder formula moves comfortably with your skin, for a complexion that looks fresh, natural, healthy and more even toned. With SPF 30 and antioxidants, it’s your invisible defense against environmental damage from UV rays and pollution. As a bonus, it instantly and continuously hydrates with a moisture complex of red fruit extracts, including watermelon, lychee seed and apple.Key Benefits:Light-to-medium coverageAnti-pollution24-hour wearReal-skin/satin finishBroad-spectrum SPF 30; Anti-pollutionOil-free; oil-controllingHydratingOphthalmologist-testedDermatologist-testedNon-acnegenic; Won’t clog poresFragrance-free4W1 Honey Bronze is ideal for medium skin tones.