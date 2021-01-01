Helmut Lang Double Wrap Skirt in Brown 72% alpaca 22% polyamide 4% wool 2% other fibers. Made in China. Dry clean only. Unlined. Elasticized waist with wrap around elastic belt. Mid-weight fuzzy knit fabric. Stretch fit. HLAN-WQ96. K07HW703. About the designer: Established in 1986, Helmut Lang is one of fashion’s most influential brands, known for its pioneering minimalism, engagement with artists, and surprising challenges to orthodoxy. The brand pays homage to its namesake with a progressive, highly dynamic approach, featuring a new generation of creatives reinterpreting the designer’s legacy across ready-to-wear, special edition capsules, multi-disciplinary collaborations and more.