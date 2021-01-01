Est e Lauder DoubleWear Infinite Waterproof Eyeliner

Draw the line. Crave-worthy color that lasts all day and night - up to 24 hours. From precision definition to a sultry smolder, the possibilities are endless. Includes a soft smudge tip and built-in sharpener. For a smudged effect, blend before it sets. Waterproof. Smudge, sweat, heat- and humidity-resistant. Made in Germany. ABOUT THE BRAND Est e Lauder founded her namesake company to give women what they needed for a quick, streamlined makeup routine. Along with creamy lipsticks and long-wear face formulas, Lauder created the first-ever serum, known today as the best-selling Advanced Night Repair. Cosmetics - Estee Lauder Treatment > Est e Lauder > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Est e Lauder. Color: Deep Plum. Size: 0.