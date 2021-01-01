Dove Glowing Mango & Almond Butter Body Wash Soap - 22 fl oz

Start each day with Dove Mango + Almond Butter Body Wash Dove women’s body wash is specially designed to create a rich lather that moisturizes for radiant skin. It works with skin long after you shower to help restore your skin’s glow. Indulge your senses with the rich, buttery formula and mouthwatering fragrance of Dove body wash. It helps renew skin’s natural moisture and pampers skin with mango butter and almond butter, leaving it softer and smoother than a shower gel. Dove Mango + Almond Butter Body Wash for women is specially designed to create a rich lather that moisturizes and helps renew skin’s natural moisture. Awaken your senses and start your day with a glow. With naturally derived cleansers and skin-natural nutrients not found in most body soap, we care about what goes into our body wash. Dove’s sulfate-free body wash is #1 dermatologist rmended is also microbiome gentle. Dove demonstrates care that goes further with Sulfate free body wash that is PETA-certified cruelty-free and made in 100percent recycled bottles. For best results, just squeeze some gentle body wash onto a shower pouf or your hands and massage all over your body before rinsing thoroughly. Use in your daily shower for soft, smooth skin. At Dove, our vision is of a world where beauty is a source of confidence, and not anxiety. So, we are on a mission to help the next generation of women develop a positive relationship with the way they look—helping them raise their self-esteem and realize their full potential.