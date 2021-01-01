Regatta Dover Waterproof Windproof Jacket (Thermo-Guard Insulation) (Black/Ash) - L - Also in: XXL, S, XL, M, XS

Taped seams. - Waterproof and windproof fabric. - Collar and body fleece lined. - Polyamide lined sleeves with Thermo-Guard insulation. - Inner: 250 series anti-pill Symmetry fleece lined body. - Concealed hood. - Adjustable cuffs. - 2 zipped lower pockets. - Mobile phone pocket. - Stormflap with hook and loop. - Regattas number 1 selling jacket. - Concealed zip entrance in lining for embroidery access. - Fabric: Waterproof Hydrafort Polyester. - S (38: To Fit (ins)). - M (40: To Fit (ins)). - L (42: To Fit (ins)). - XL (44: To Fit (ins)). - 2XL (47: To Fit (ins)). - 3XL (50: To Fit (ins)). - 4XL (53: To Fit (ins)).