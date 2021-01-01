From down syndrome awareness apparel

Down Right Awesome Down Syndrome Awareness Shirt Unicorn Fun Premium T-Shirt

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Check out this awesome Down Right Awesome Down Syndrome Awareness Shirt featuring a dabbing unicorn with Down syndrome awareness ribbons in the background. Down Right Awesome Down Syndrome Awareness Shirt Unicorn Fun design will make a great gift for any parent of a child with Down's syndrome. Great outfit for training, speech, physical, occupational, and/or educational therapy. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com