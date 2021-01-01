Down Syndrome It's Not A Disability Down Syndrome Awareness Premium T-Shirt

Let everyone know that Down Syndrome awareness is a must in this generation with this design. Ideal for your family or friends who support neurodiversity and gives importance to neurological disorders by joining the Down Syndrome awareness month. Exhibit this style during the Down syndrome awareness day and show love, support, and admiration to all the clinically diagnosed individuals. A wonderful present for your mom who gives down syndrome awareness stickers and a down syndrome awareness ribbon. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.