anese Down with the Thickness Collagen Booty Mask in Beauty: NA. anese Down with the Thickness Collagen Booty Mask in Beauty: NA. The cheeky formulators at anese are making booty masking a thing with their Down with the Thickness Collagen Booty Mask. This pink clay mask is made for your butt, but you can use it on other areas of your body too. Made with Kaolin Clay, B vitamins and Collagen, it detoxes and plumps your booty while leaving it super soft to the touch.. Kaolin clay works to cleanse and remove excess oils from your skin while pro-Vitamin B5 and B3 nourish. Collagen plumps skin to make it feel and look more supple. Cruelty-free. 2 oz. Apply a thick layer to your entire booty or on problem areas. Leave on for 15-20 minutes until fully dried. Gently wipe mask off with a damp towel and follow with the Have You Seen My Underwear Booty Oil. ANER-WU15. DOWN WITH THICKNESS. Designer and beauty nerd Lynnsee van Gorden created anese as a solution for her chronically dry and rosacea-prone skin, eventually sharing her skincare secrets with beauty lovers everywhere. Produced in sunny California with only the finest responsibly-sourced oils and extracts, anese promotes confidence and self-love. Adhering to the belief that skincare shouldn't be too serious, the brand boasts fun, sassy packaging with highly effective skincare inside.