The bold, diagonal stripes across Joseph's 'Doy' blouse will flatter your body by creating the illusion of a streamlined frame. Loosely cut from fluid silk-satin, it has a pointed collar and elongated cuffs. The vibrant magenta hue looks great on every skin tone. Shown here with: [REJINA PYO Trench coat id1180388], [Gabriela Hearst Pants id1175199], [Loewe Tote id1181824], [REJINA PYO Pumps id1182632].