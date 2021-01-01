DP547 DVD CD WMA player Multi format playback including DivX HD Progressive scan Karaoke Jack with USB FREE ALPHASONIK EARBUDS

Progressive Scan: For the smoothest picture possible, progressive scan technology delivers flicker-free images with no image break-up for the perfect movie and TV experience. Divx: Download DivX movies to enjoy at home, With so many different image, audio and video formats available today, its a comfort to know that your system will play back everything from CD to DivX movies from the internet. Karaoke: Enjoy high quality entertainment. Enjoy Audio's karaoke function at anytime. Interface: Component Video Out / Coxial Audio Out / USB Advanced Smart Features: USB direct recording / Progressive Scan / 192khz-24 bit Audio DAC