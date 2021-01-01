LAPCOS Dr.14 Vital Care Shampoo 16.23 fl. oz.

Named for its scientifically validated formula and enriched with 14 high performing active ingredients, Dr.14 Vital Care Shampoo from LAPCOS is proven to prevent hair loss and improve scalp and hair health. Equally as important, it is made without 14 common toxins found typically within hair care, such as parabens and silicone, never compromising your health or wellness.The results are a healthy scalp and your hair’s greatest potential: fortified strands without breakage or flyaways, and silken, lustrous locks, previously only achieved through heat styling or chemical treatments. The cool, refreshing, pH-balanced treatment cleanses and provides essential nutrition to the scalp, helping to soothe dry, itchy skin. The biotin-enriched formula is also scientifically proven to nurture strong, thick and shiny hair.Key Ingredients:Salicylic Acid: defends against dandruff and seborrheic dermatitis (i.e. irritation and flaking)Panthenol: helps mend scalp redness and irritation and seal in moistureNiacinamide: helps prevent skin irritation and nourishes the dermisBiotin: supports a healthy scalp, by protecting against seborrheic dermatitis (i.e. irritation and dandruff)Zinc Pyrithione: helps control sebum secretion, reducing greasiness between washesKey Benefits:Cleansing, nourishing and revitalizing Prevents hair loss and promotes scalp healthHypoallergenic and p-H balancing Clinically proven healthy scalp treatment and dermatologist testedClinical Studies*:Immediate scalp cleansing power (scalp keratin and scalp sebum), hair root volume, hair gloss, scalp moisture and hair fine dust cleansing effect by using the test product onceHair tensile strength and scalp elasticity effect by using the test product for 2 weeksHair loss improvement effect by using the test product 4 weeks*Clinical results based on 4 weeks study with 22 women.