Dr Dennis Gross Ferulic Acid Retinol Brightening Solution Super-Size (60ml)

Treat your skin to the Dr Dennis Gross Skincare Ferulic Acid Retinol Brightening Solution Super-Size; a clinical strength, fast-absorbing serum that works to prevent and correct sun damage and dark spots.Powered by Retinol and Ferulic Acid, a plant-based antioxidant, the anti-aging, firming treatment inhibits the body’s natural enzymes that break down collagen, whilst counteracting free radicals to combat uneven skin tone and minimise the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Licorice Root Extract restores luminosity to leave skin smoother, brighter and more refined.Suitable for all skin types.