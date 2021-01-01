Dr.Hauschka Revitalising Mask (30ml)

Dr.Hauschka Rejuvenating Mask This pack brings life and vitality to pale, dry skin and helps improve the elasticity of pores. It can also help with the healing of scar tissue. Nurturing plant oils soothe and calm sensitivities as well as moisturising the skin. Benefits: Softens acne scars. Normalises dry, pale skin with large pores. Stimulates dry skin to produce more moisture. Stimulates pale, depleted skin after stress or illness. Moisturising and soothing for sensitive, reddened skin. Improves the blood circulation, relaxes and decongests inflamed skin. Intensive care after sun exposure.