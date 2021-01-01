Dr. Hunter\'s Original Hair Wash

Shampoo gently yet thoroughly with our time-tested blend of natural ingredients that keep hair healthy, strong, and shiny. Glycerin and sweet almond oil condition hair while extracts of rosemary, parsley, and ginseng stimulate the scalp. The sulfate-free formula is mild and non-drying, with a luxurious lather and clean scent. Part of the Dr. Hunter collection named for the founder of Caswell-Massey, this formula relies on the same sort of traditional botanical extracts he would have used in 1752.