Dr. Hunter\'s Rosewater Hand Cream

Enriched with plant-based hydrators, this soothing cream makes hands soft and nourished, restoring youthful smoothness to skin. The non-greasy formula absorbs quickly, leaving hands and nails pampered and moisturized with rosewater and almond oil. These are the sort of natural extracts that Dr. William Hunter, the founder of our company and the inspiration for this collection, would have used in 1752. Enjoy a little indulgence every time you treat your hands to this replenishing cream. The delightful rose scent evokes the feeling of strolling through a garden at summer\'s peak.