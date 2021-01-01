Dr. Sebi Alkaline Diet: The Ultimate Dr. Sebi Alkaline Diet Guide with over 50 Recipes to Naturally Detox the Liver, Loose Weight & Supercharge Your H

Dr. Sebi was a Honduran man with a very humble beginning and was known and addressed as an herbalist, pathologist or a naturalist in different regions of the world; he left the biosphere in 2016. Indeed, it is true that he is no longer in our midst today, but his self-invented and established effective traditional therapy for diabetes, hypertension and organ cleansing is still helping millions of people with these conditions around the world. He created great strides in the world of natural health and wellness with the creation of his specialized diet. Dr. Sebi said that there were six fundamental food groups: live, raw, dead, hybrid, genetically modified, and drugs, but his diet basically cut out all the food groups except live and raw food, thereby encouraging dieters to eat as closely to a raw vegan diet as possible. These foods include foods like naturally grown fruits and vegetables, along with whole grains.He has the believed that raw and live foods were electric, which fought the acidic food waste in the body. So, with his approach to eating, Dr. Sebi established a list of foods that he deliberated to be the best for his diet. Sticking to Dr Sebi's Diet and Food List to cure these diseases can be challenging if you eat out a lot. Consequently, you need to get used to making lots of meals at home.To help with this, this book is born so as to give you all of the information you need to eat right and the type of herbs to eat to live healthy.