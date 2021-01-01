Ksubi Dr3amstate Chitch Kolor Stitch Jeans

From the Dr3amstate Collection. Slim fit jean with a mid rise with unique Ksubi angled dutch tab and tucks. Made from a premium rigid denim featuring rainbow heavy weight repair stitching, front 4x4 cross embroidery over contrast patch, back 4x4 cross embroidery, t-box printed branding, signature woven pocket flag and finished with Ksubi branding. Five-pocket style Button closure Distressed details 100% cotton Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT Rise, about 11 Inseam, about 32.75 Leg opening, about 12.75. Contemporary & Denim - Contemp Denim And Bottom > Ksubi > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Ksubi. Color: Denim. Size: 36.