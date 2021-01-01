Ksubi Dr3amstate Right Here Biggie T-Shirt

From the Dr3amstate Collection. Garment dyed and made from a premium open ended jersey with sun fade wash. Features original Ksubi plastisol front print, raw back hem detail, reverse overlocked side seam, signature rats tail and Ksubi t-box printed branding. Crewneck Short sleeves Pullover style 100% cotton Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT Oversized fit About 29.25" from shoulder to hem. Mens Denim & Contemp - Contemp Denim And Bottom > Ksubi > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Ksubi. Color: Grey. Size: Small.