Drake Waterfowl Men's Non-Typical Endurance Vest with Agion Active XL, Medium, Green

Keep your core warm and your arms free as you draw back your bow or harvest that big buck with the Drake Waterfowl® Men’s Non-Typical® Endurance Vest with Agion Active XL™. You’ll stay comfortable and agile all the way through your hunt. TECHNOLOGY Agion Active XL™ Scent control technology Dual function odor control Self-regenerates between launderings Antimicrobial and Odor Adsorber Triple-action technology Attracts, adsorbs, and degrades body odor compounds Easily integrated into the finishing process Durable up to 50 HL DESIGN Vertical Magnattach™ chest pocket Veritcal zippered chest pocket Lower zippered pockets Wear as outerwear for mild temps Or mid layer when it gets colder