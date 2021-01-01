Carolina Herrera Dramatic Bow Asymmetric Silk Gown

This sunny hued confection is defined by an oversized bow detail at the shoulder that gives dramatic appeal to the asymmetric slip silhouette. One-shoulder neckline Oversized dramatic bow shoulder Gathered side detail Silk Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT About 55" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 2 ABOUT THE BRAND Carolina Herreras eponymous brand reflects her signature personal style. Since launching her line in 1981, the Venezuelan designer has won numerous accolades and landed many notable figures on best-dressed lists. Today, the labels Creative Director Wes Gordon delivers on the labels elegant aesthetic with sophisticated yet whimsical dresses, separates and accessories. Designer Evening - Herrera /CH > Carolina Herrera > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Carolina Herrera. Color: Yellow. Size: 2.