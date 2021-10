This lightweight top has a curve-hugging cut and gathered draping that makes it an edgy, layerable piece. Asymmetric neckline Long sleeves Pullover style Draped finish Asymmetric hem Viscose/elastane Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT About 25.5" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4. Advanced Designer - Designer Collections > Rick Owens Lilies > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Rick Owens Lilies. Color: Black Metallic. Size: 8.