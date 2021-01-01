Maison Margiela Draped Sleeveless Dress

Below-the-knee sleeveless dress in silk and viscose-jersey follows a draped design, gathered at the waist, with a floaty hemline. The four-stitches moniker adorns the back. Crewneck Sleeveless Pullover style Gathered draped waist Asymmetric hem Viscose/silk Dry clean Made in Italy of Italian fabric SIZE & FIT About 46" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small. Advanced Designer - Designer Collections > Maison Margiela > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Maison Margiela. Color: Black. Size: Small.