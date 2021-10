Marine Serre - Marine Serre's one-of-a-kind white Drapery dress is crafted from panels of upcycled floral and baroque-print cotton poplin, demonstrating the designer's masterful approach to construction. It's crafted in Italy with a scooped neck and artfully gathered front, then flares out towards the midi hem. Wear it over a creatively patterned roll-neck to capture the label's avant-garde appeal.