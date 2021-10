A multicolored drawstring adds cute visual appeal to a pair of soft, cozy joggers that are sure to be a mainstay of your casual lineup. 27" inseam; 4 1/2" leg opening; 10 1/2" front rise; 12 1/2" back rise Elastic/drawstring waist 65% rayon, 35% cotton Machine wash, tumble dry Made in the USA Women's Clothing