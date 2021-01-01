rag & bone Dre Low-Rise Jeans

Low-rise jeans with an ankle crop silhouette. Belt loops Button fly Five-pocket style 55% cotton/42% tencel/3% spandex Machine wash Made in USA SIZE & FIT Rise, about 8" Inseam, about 26" Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Founded in 2002, Rag & Bone founder Marcus Wainwright combined his British heritage with a downtown New York aesthetic. At the heart of the edgy yet laid-back brand is its focus on quality craftsmanship and attention to detail. The epitome of cool, off-duty style, its no wonder the signature second-skin denim is favored by many. Contemporary Sportswear - Denim And Bottoms > Rag & Bone > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. rag & bone. Color: Brighton. Size: 24.