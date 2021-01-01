Avanti Dream Big Soap Dish, One Size , Pink

The avanti dream big soap dish features an ivory body with colorful flowers and a Fuschia dress on a hanger draped over the side. Sparkly crystals add a touch of bling to any bathroom or kitchen. A matte gold border on the top is the perfect finishing touch. Coordinating shower curtain, rug and towels also available. Made in resin.Included: 1 Soap Dish(es)Features: Hand PaintedMeasurements: 4.09 Width/Inches, 5.91 Length/Inches, .98 Height/InchesBase Material: 100% ResinCare: Wipe CleanDecor Styles: VintageCountry of Origin: Imported