Dream Deep V-Neck T-Shirt - XL - Also in: M, L, S

A good night sleep is essential for taking on the day you think and feel positivity, you radiant confidence, the world is yours. The all new Dream collection is designed for the nightly recharge, and like a good dream, this sublime comfort will stay with you all day. Its time to reunite with your dreams and turn them into reality. Our Dream Slim-Fit Deep V-Neck tee is crafted in a blend of Pima Cotton and Modal fabric for the softest, most comfortable and luxurious experience ever. Whether you\'re turning in after a long day, lounging around or catching some much needed ZZ\'s, you\'ll be in maximum relaxation mode and transported into Dreamland.