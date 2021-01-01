Dream Diamonds Grand-Backpack

This is the Vera Bradley Lighten Up Grand Backpack in the Dream Diamonds pattern. Whether you are excited about the upcoming semester, an overnight stay, or a quick weekend trip this backpack is your adventure companion. The Lighten Up fabric is water repellent, so no worries about your belongings getting soggy. Built to last, it is also machine washable and fade resistant. It features 2 front zip pockets (one with a charger pocket), 1 zip back compartment made especially for your laptop, 2 side slip pocket (1 with a zippered expander), a large center compartment with a full size slip pocket, and a large front compartment with 2 large slip pockets, 4 pen slips, and an ID window, and a full size zip pocket. Click "Mimi's Gift Gallery" on this page to find other bags and accessories in the Dream Diamonds and coordinating Dream Tapestry patterns. Dimensions: 11.25 wide x 15 high x 7 inches deep with 3 inch top handle drop and 31 inch adjustable padded shoulder straps.