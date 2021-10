Dream Kiss Lip Balm - Your lips woke up like this! The Makeup Revolution Dream Kiss Lip Balm is an overnight lip mask and a rich lip balm, that works through the night. Benefits Swap dry, chapped lips for super soft lips Works through the night so you wake up with hydrated and nourished luscious lips Cruelty Free Vegan Key Ingredients Hyaluronic for hydration Jojoba oil to nourish Shea Butter moisturizing Vitamin E to nourish - Dream Kiss Lip Balm