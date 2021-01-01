Maybelline New York Dream Satin Liquid Foundation (Dream Liquid Mousse Foundation), Creamy Natural, 1 fl. oz.

Maybelline Dream Satin Liquid Foundation, formerly Maybelline Dream Liquid Mousse Foundation, has a new look - with the same beautiful results Achieve the look of completely poreless skin with a smooth airbrushed finish. Lightweight and breathable medium coverage foundation This liquid foundation with hyaluronic acid delivers cake-free, buildable coverage that moisturizes all day Suitable for All Skin Types and Sensitive Skin - this lightweight and breathable formula leaves skin looking feeling soft and smooth Ultra smooth, creamy foundation conceals lines for a look of air-brushed natural perfection