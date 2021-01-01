Tularosa Dream Skirt in Black. - size M (also in S, XS) Tularosa Dream Skirt in Black. - size M (also in S, XS) Your front row festival look is incomplete without Tularosa's Dream Skirt. The open crochet fabric serves as a sheer layer over your best bikini, with a pom pom trim that accentuates the carefree spirit. Match with the Dream Top to complete the set.. 100% acrylic. Hand wash cold. Unlined. Crochet knit fabric. Elasticized waist. Pom pom trim. Semi-sheer. TULA-WQ57. TRK17 S18. Tularosa, the new LA-based label, is a refined vintage-inspired collection of romantic dresses, textural jackets, and embroidered tops designed for the wild at heart.