From the Dreamcatcher Collection. Striking in various stones, these triple drop earrings are simply dazzling to the eyes. 18K yellow gold Iolite Peridot Blue moonstone Tsavorite Blue sapphire Post back Imported SIZE Width, about 0.5" Drop, about 1.4". Fine Jewelry - Temple St Clair > Temple St. Clair > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Temple St. Clair.