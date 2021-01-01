Nomad Noe Dreamer In London in NA. Nomad Noe Dreamer In London in NA. Rediscover the magic of a cozy night, with firewood crackling, toasty drinks and a great book in hand. Smells like a grand old theater, or a library of a different time, with notes of delicious firewood, tobacco and a hint of vanilla.. Hand-poured in the USA. Top Notes: Birch, RaspberryMiddle Notes: Moss, Vanilla, Clove, Violet, IrisBase Notes: Cedarwood, Guaiac wood, Musk, Patchouli. Blend of soy, apricot and coconut waxes. Enlightens the mind and boosts inspiration. Clean, vegan, cruelty-free & free of Parabens, Phthalates, and Sulfates. Porcelain vessel and lid. 7.8 oz/ 220 gBurns clean for 55 hours. NNOE-WA1. 00860000582216. Founders Corentin Hamon and Arash Yomtobian spent the first 35+ years of their lives living and working in different parts of the world. The people they met and the places they discovered inspired them to create a first collection of scented candles infused with extraordinary stories. As committed vegans, they have made sure to craft a collection that is clean, plant-based and 100% cruelty-free. All Nomad Noe fragrances are crafted in Grasse, France, the perfume capital of the world. The candles are hand-poured in small batches in the United States with their exclusive sustainable blend of apricot and coconut waxes that burns cleaner and longer to bring you moments of tranquility, resilience, and magic.