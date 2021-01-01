Nike Dri-FIT ADV Chicago AeroSwift Men's Running Singlet

MIRACLE MILES. All of your training and perseverance has gotten you to the starting line at the Chicago Marathon. Let our AeroSwift Singlet help take you through the finish. It's got a light, streamlined design with graphics inspired by the clothing celebrating those legendary Windy City teams from the '90s. Innovative Speed The Aeroswift Collection is Nikeâs pinnacle racing gear. Our apparel is made for speed using the latest innovation, delivering optimal performance and distraction-free coverage. Streamlined designs are lightweight and sleek, helping you move freely as you finish strong. Breathable, Streamlined, Fast Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology combines moisture-wicking fabric with advanced engineering and features to help you stay dry and comfortable. Open holes at the chest and back add an airy sensation. Product Details Slim fit for a tailored feel Elongated back hem 100% recycled polyester Machine wash Imported Style: DN6771; Color: Bright Crimson; Gender: Male; Age Group: Adult