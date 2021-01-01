Jordan Dri-FIT Air Men's Diamond Allover Printed Shorts

LIGHTWEIGHT PERFORMANCE WITH CHAMPIONSHIP ROOTS. The Jordan Dri-FIT Air Shorts are made from lightweight double-knit fabric with sweat-wicking technology. They have an allover print and cut-and-sew side panels inspired by a classic pro uniform of Michael Jordan. Benefits Sweat-wicking technology moves sweat away from your body for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable. Double-knit fabric feels soft and lightweight. Product Details Elastic waistband with adjustable drawcord Cut-and-sew diamond side panels Hand pockets Allover print 100% polyester Machine wash Imported Style: DD0850; Color: Black/Gym Red/White; Gender: Male; Age Group: Adult