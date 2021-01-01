Jordan Dri-FIT Air Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie

STREET TO SPORT CROSSOVER. The Jordan Dri-FIT Air Fleece Hoodie brings street style to the court. Warm but not too heavy, it's made from washed fleece with sweat-wicking technology. Benefits Dri-FIT technology helps you stay dry and comfortable. Midweight French terry fabric is washed for an aged look and feel. Spacious, softly lined hood adjusts with a drawcord. Product Details Jordan Standard fit Stretch-ribbed waistband and cuffs Kangaroo pocket 62% cotton/38% polyester Machine wash Imported Style: DA9860; Color: Hyper Royal/Black; Gender: Male; Age Group: Adult