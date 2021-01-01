Nike Dri-FIT City Ready Women's Light-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra

SOFT AND SLEEK. The Nike Dri-FIT City Ready Sports Bra gives you the gently supportive coverage of soft, stretchy fabric. The sleek design has contoured cups that highlight your natural shapeâmaking it comfortable to wear any time. Sweat-Wicking Power Soft, stretchy fabric with Dri-FIT technology moves sweat from your skin for quicker evaporation to help you stay dry and comfortable. Elegant Appeal Lightly contoured cups made with breathable material adds soft coverage with a side of confidence. Easy Adjustment Adjustable straps let you switch up the feel of the bra. It has a back closure that makes it easy to get on and off. Product Details Tight fit for a body-hugging feel Reflective detail Smooth, flat seams Not for use as Personal Protective Equipment Body: 65% nylon/35% spandex. Elastic: 79% nylon/12% spandex/9% polyester. Front lining: 88% polyester/12% spandex. Back lining: 65% nylon/35% spandex. Machine wash Imported Style: DA1648; Color: Black/Dark Smoke Grey/Black/Black; Gender: Female; Age Group: Adult