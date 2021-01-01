From nike
Nike Dri-FIT City Ready Women's Light-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
SOFT AND SLEEK. The Nike Dri-FIT City Ready Sports Bra gives you the gently supportive coverage of soft, stretchy fabric. The sleek design has contoured cups that highlight your natural shapeâmaking it comfortable to wear any time. Sweat-Wicking Power Soft, stretchy fabric with Dri-FIT technology moves sweat from your skin for quicker evaporation to help you stay dry and comfortable. Elegant Appeal Lightly contoured cups made with breathable material adds soft coverage with a side of confidence. Easy Adjustment Adjustable straps let you switch up the feel of the bra. It has a back closure that makes it easy to get on and off. Product Details Tight fit for a body-hugging feel Reflective detail Smooth, flat seams Not for use as Personal Protective Equipment Body: 65% nylon/35% spandex. Elastic: 79% nylon/12% spandex/9% polyester. Front lining: 88% polyester/12% spandex. Back lining: 65% nylon/35% spandex. Machine wash Imported Style: DA1648; Color: Black/Dark Smoke Grey/Black/Black; Gender: Female; Age Group: Adult