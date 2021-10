Power through your workout in the Nike® Dri-FIT® Everyday Plus Cushion Training Low Socks 6 Pack. Constructed of 100% textile materials, these socks are equipped with Dri-FIT® technology to wick away sweat to keep your feet comfortable and dry. Technology Dri-FIT® technology wicks away sweat and moisture from the body Details Cushioning at key zones for targeted comfort Breathable mesh at the top of the foot for enhanced ventilation Arch band contours the foot for a locked in fit