Nike Dri-FIT Men's Short-Sleeve Yoga Training Top

SOFT, QUICK-DRYING COMFORT FOR ANY POSE. The Nike Dri-FIT Top has a premium, soft feel that dries quickly and features side vents at the hem to let you move freely through your yoga practice. Benefits Dri-FIT technology helps keep you dry and comfortable. Hem is dropped in the back for coverage as you bend and stretch. Shoulder seams are rolled backward to help prevent seam stacking. Product Details Slim fit for a tailored feel Hem vents Fabric: 72% polyester/18% lyocell/10% spandex. Machine wash Imported Style: CN9822; Color: Dusty Peach; Gender: Male; Age Group: Adult