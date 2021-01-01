Nike Dri-FIT Pro Trail Running Cap

LIGHT, VENTILATED COVERAGE. Run those backroads in cool comfort with the Nike Dri-FIT Pro Cap. Its adjustable design lets you control the fit and coverage. Adventurous Miles For this season's Nike Trail collection, insights from trail runners helped create running gear designed specifically for your outdoor miles. Coverage and Moisture Management A lightweight foam bill delivers coverage when you need it. Dri-FIT technology under the bill and around the sweatband helps keep you dry and comfortable. Trail-Ready Cool Spacer mesh throughout the crown helps keep you cool when your off-road miles heat up. More Benefits An adjustable back closure lets you customize your fit. Product Details "Nike Trail" graphic at the front Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) 100% polyester Hand wash Imported Style: DC3625; Color: College Grey; Gender: Male; Age Group: Adult