A front zipper makes this high-support bra easy on/off so you can hit the shower faster after going all out during your most intense workouts. The Dri-FIT fabric quickly wicks away sweat, while the mesh straps enhance the cooling ventilation. Front zip closure Removable soft cups High-impact support Dri-FIT moisture-wicking technology Breathable mesh allows ventilation of excess heat for cooling comfort 72% recycled polyester, 28% spandex with