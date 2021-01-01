Nike Dri-FIT Standard Issue Men's Pullover Basketball Hoodie

CLASSIC SPORTSWEAR STYLE WITH UTILITY. The Nike Dri-FIT Standard Issue Pullover Hoodie sets you up with a comfortable piece you can wear both on and off the court. The heavyweight fabric combines a soft feel with a structured design that's designed to help wick sweat. Scripted "Nike Basketball" embroidery is inspired by graphics reminiscent of fanwear from the '80s and '90s. Classic Look, Built for Performance Heavyweight French terry fabric combines sweat-wicking, fast-drying materials with a soft, structured feel. It has a performance basketball fit with the all-day wearability of everyday sportswear. Equipped for Storage A top-entry zippered pocket gives you secure, easy-access storage for a smartphone or other small items. Flip Up to Focus The softly lined hood provides coverage and privacy. It has semi-detached flaps at the opening and an adjustable drawcord with knotted tips. Built-In Flexibility Thick stretch ribbing for the cuffs helps keep the sleeves snug around your wrists. The same ribbing along the sides adds flexibility for ease of movement. Product Details Loose fit for a roomy feel Stretch-ribbed cuffs, hem and side panels Kangaroo pocket Standard Issue label Embroidered Nike Basketball graphic Body: 61% cotton/39% polyester. Rib: 97% cotton/3% spandex. Hood Lining: 100% cotton. Machine wash Imported Style: DA5942; Color: Black/Pale Ivory; Gender: Male; Age Group: Adult