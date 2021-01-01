Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Icon Clash Women's Medium-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra

RELIABLE SUPPORT WITH DOUBLED-UP DETAIL. With wide, comfy straps and a narrow mesh racerback, the Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Icon Clash Sports Bra feels secure and cool while you move. Part of this season's Icon Clash collectionâdoubling up iconic details and texturesâit locks up 2 mainstay logos at the chest. This product is made with at least 75% recycled polyester fibers. Quick-Dry Comfort Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable. Held In Support Stretchy fabric with wide shoulder straps helps hold everything in place during workouts or competition. Breathable Flexibility A slender mesh racerback lets your skin breathe while helping you move without restrictions. Product Details Tight fit for a body-hugging feel Soft elastic chest band Body: 80% polyester/20% spandex. Lining: 80% polyester/20% spandex. Machine wash Imported Style: DD2322; Color: Gypsy Rose/Cedar; Gender: Female; Age Group: Adult