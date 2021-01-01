Nike Dri-FIT Trail Element Men's 1/2-Zip Trail Running Top

WARMTH AND STRETCH FOR THE TRAIL. Whether you're on a short trail run or an all-day adventure, the Nike Dri-FIT Trail Element Top is what you need to keep you warm and comfortable. Made with at least 75% recycled polyester fibers, the design helps you feel good in more ways than 1. Run the Trail The Nike Trail collection was designed using insights from trail runners to help create running gear designed specifically for your outdoor miles. Soft and Sweat-Wicking Soft and stretchy fabric lets you move freely and comfortably. It has Nike Dri-FIT technology to move sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable. Control Your Coverage Zip up and pull on the hood and thumbholes for more coverage. An updated design feels smooth and comfortable under your chin. Product Details Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel Reflective elements Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) 88% polyester/12% spandex Machine wash Imported Style: DD4580; Color: Dark Purple Dust/Bronze Eclipse/Black/University Gold; Gender: Male; Age Group: Adult