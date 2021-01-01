STAY COOL IN STYLE. Lightweight and breathable, the Nike Dri-FIT Victory Polo helps you stay cool and comfortable, round after round. Stripes on the collar put a sporty spin on this on-course favorite. This product is made with 100% recycled polyester fibers. Dry Design Updated material has more stretch and is more lightweight and breathable than previous versions. Dri-FIT technology moves sweat from your skin for quicker evaporationâhelping you stay dry, comfortable and focused. Classic Style Fold-over collar and 3-button placket create a classic look. Product Details Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel Hem vents 100% recycled polyester Machine wash Imported Style: BV0217; Color: University Blue/White/White; Gender: Female; Age Group: Adult