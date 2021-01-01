Nike Dri-FIT Women's Training Tank

CUT TO COOL. FIT FOR FOCUS. The Nike Dri-FIT Tank is built to keep you cool and focused on your workout with mesh under the arm openings in a slim-fitting design. Lightweight, heathered fabric wicks sweat to help you stay dry from rep 1 to done. Benefits Heathered jersey fabric feels soft and light. Dri-FIT technology helps keep you dry and comfortable. Mesh under the arms lets air flow so you can stay cool. Racerback design helps you move without restrictions. Product Details Slim fit for a tailored feel 100% polyester Machine wash Imported Style: 889073; Color: Black/Heather/White; Gender: Female; Age Group: Adult