Drift and Escape Pool Chaise Lounge Float, Blue

Enjoy luxurious lounging this swim season with the Drift and Escape® Pool Chaise Lounge Float! This large lounge pool float is over six feet long and is wide enough to accommodate just about any sized adult. Its plush polyester fabric covering boasts durability that will last the seasons, as well as comfort that you’ll be sure to love as you kick back on the water. Its built-in backrest provides added comfort as you float about the pool, while its three woven carry handles make carrying this float a breeze! FEATURES: 6 feet long pool lounge float Perfect for use in a swimming pool Part of the Morgan Dwyer Signature Series Wide enough to accommodate just about any sized adult Covered with plush polyester fabric for long-lasting use and comfort Features a built-in backrest for ultimate relaxation High-flow Boston valve for quick and easy inflation Simply pull the plug for quick deflation Three (3) woven carry handles for easy and convenient transport Includes a Manufacturer’s 1-Year Limited Warranty Size: 74” x 42” x 29” Style ID: NT6009