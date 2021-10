The avanti drift wastebasket features a textured ribbed look with alternating glossy white and linen lines on the body with a solid linen textured matte base. Made out of ceramic with white glaze. Full coordinating bath accessory collection is available.Included: 1 Waste Basket(s)Measurements: 8 Width/Inches, 10 Height/Inches, 8 Length/InchesBase Material: 100% CeramicCare: Wipe CleanDecor Styles: CasualCountry of Origin: Imported